Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288,752.01

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $288,752.01 and traded as high as $323,939.47. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $322,301.00, with a volume of 429 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297,663.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $288,752.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $3,420.00 EPS for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 billion during the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

