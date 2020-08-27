Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.10. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,006,775 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 145.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 290.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

