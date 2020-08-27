EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $8.58. EVINE Live shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 396,936 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $576.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for EVINE Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVINE Live and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.