Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.85. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 68,600 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

