Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.10. Soligenix shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 309,000 shares trading hands.

SNGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of Soligenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of $61.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 477.38% and a negative return on equity of 468.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter worth $89,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Soligenix during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Soligenix during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

