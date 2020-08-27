Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Hudson Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HUSN) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.48. 791,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 946,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58.

Hudson Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services.

