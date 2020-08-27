Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Trading Up 0.8%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Hibernia REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

About Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

EMCORE Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92
EMCORE Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92
I.D. Systems Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20
I.D. Systems Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20
NetSol Technologies Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95
NetSol Technologies Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95
Beazer Homes USA Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66
Beazer Homes USA Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
TransAtlantic Petroleum Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
TransAtlantic Petroleum Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report