Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Trading Up 0.8%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Hibernia REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

About Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

