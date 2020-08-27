Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.09

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.09 and traded as high as $34.72. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 126,112 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $210.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $538.35 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

