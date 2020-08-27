Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.09

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.09 and traded as high as $34.72. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 126,112 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $210.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.51.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $538.35 million for the quarter.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.
