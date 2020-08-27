Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) shares fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. 597,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 412,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02).

About Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.