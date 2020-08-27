U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $6.20. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 204,404 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

