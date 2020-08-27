Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

EMCORE Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92
EMCORE Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92
I.D. Systems Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20
I.D. Systems Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20
NetSol Technologies Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95
NetSol Technologies Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95
Beazer Homes USA Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66
Beazer Homes USA Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
TransAtlantic Petroleum Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
TransAtlantic Petroleum Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report