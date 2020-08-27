Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Trading Up 0.1%

Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

