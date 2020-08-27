Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.39% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

