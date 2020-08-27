China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.98

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $9.08. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 78,508 shares traded.

DL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 122.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 111,933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the first quarter worth $107,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 96.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the second quarter worth $100,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

