Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €78.00 by Morgan Stanley

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEI. Barclays set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

ETR:BEI opened at €96.94 ($114.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($137.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €98.55 and a 200 day moving average of €96.98.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

