Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

