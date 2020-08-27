GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTT. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 21.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the second quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 28.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.