Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 981.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

