Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €109.79 ($129.16).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of MRK stock opened at €114.80 ($135.06) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.65. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Silgan Holdings Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Silgan Holdings Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
GTT Communications Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
GTT Communications Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Adtalem Global Education Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Adtalem Global Education Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Merck KGaA Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Merck KGaA Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
CNX Midstream Partners LP Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
CNX Midstream Partners LP Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Mplx Lp Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Mplx Lp Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report