Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €109.79 ($129.16).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of MRK stock opened at €114.80 ($135.06) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.65. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

