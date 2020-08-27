CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNXM shares. Citigroup cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.12%. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 425.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.