Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 52,063,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646,037 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,246 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,193,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,471 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,050,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,680 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

