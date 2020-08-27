Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Value Investments LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,156,000 after buying an additional 42,919,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after buying an additional 13,829,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after buying an additional 17,149,763 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,202,000 after buying an additional 11,753,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,365,000 after buying an additional 7,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

