Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,342 shares of company stock valued at $39,791,720. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $87.55 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

