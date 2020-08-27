Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

