ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ADT opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. Equities analysts expect that ADT will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

