CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

