Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

