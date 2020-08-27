Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.77.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,972 shares of company stock worth $2,289,793 over the last three months. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 250,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 162,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

