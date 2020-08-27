Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.37 ($12.20).

ENI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of ENI opened at €8.10 ($9.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. ENI has a one year low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a one year high of €14.59 ($17.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.10.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

