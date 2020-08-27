Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €80.88 ($95.15).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €78.68 ($92.56) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.20.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

