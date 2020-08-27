Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,643 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 220 call options.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $121.73 on Thursday. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

