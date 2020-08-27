NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 1,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 32,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Separately, Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on NanoXplore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.54.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million.

NanoXplore Company Profile (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on J M Smucker
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on J M Smucker
NanoXplore Stock Price Up 3.8%
NanoXplore Stock Price Up 3.8%
Evonik Industries Given a €32.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts
Evonik Industries Given a €32.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts
Nordson Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Nordson Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Traders Buy Large Volume of Dycom Industries Put Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Dycom Industries Put Options
Critical Comparison: PeerStream versus Radware
Critical Comparison: PeerStream versus Radware


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report