Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.44 ($29.93).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €24.65 ($29.00) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.87. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

