Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $192.41 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $208.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $2,070,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Nordson by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.