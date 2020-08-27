Traders Buy Large Volume of Dycom Industries Put Options (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 736 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 736% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

Shares of DY stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.94 and a beta of 1.48. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

