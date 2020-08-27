Critical Comparison: PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) versus Radware (OTCMKTS:RDWR)

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PeerStream and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50

Radware has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than PeerStream.

Profitability

This table compares PeerStream and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PeerStream -72.07% -68.75% -53.25% Radware 7.12% 5.88% 3.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PeerStream and Radware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PeerStream $15.28 million 0.54 -$8.38 million N/A N/A Radware $252.07 million 4.88 $22.57 million $0.57 46.04

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than PeerStream.

Volatility and Risk

PeerStream has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of PeerStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Radware beats PeerStream on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PeerStream

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

