Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals’ earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 have undergone upward revisions laely. It expects strong construction and infrastructure activity in the fiscal fourth quarter. Construction activity in the United States continues to improve and will likely to translate into improved steel and rebar demand. Construction demand in Poland and the company's investment in the country also fortify its prospects. Strong fabrication backlogs and upbeat metal margins are likely to aid the company's fiscal 2020 results. The company's optimization efforts and expanded domestic mill network will yield benefits in the days ahead. However, steel prices are likely to be impacted on concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and worries over demand slowdown amid production shutdowns by automakers. This will dent the company's margins.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

CMC opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 86.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

