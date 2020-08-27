Northcoast Research Increases BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $54.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target hoisted by Northcoast Research from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,923 shares of company stock worth $16,232,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

