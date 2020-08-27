WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 40,295 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36,202% compared to the average volume of 111 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:DXJ opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

