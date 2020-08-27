Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Shares Down 5.6%

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:IPXHF)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Inpex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

