Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company has a market cap of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06.

Intellinetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INLXD)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

