AmpliPhi Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMP) Trading 0.9% Higher

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.24. 542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 94,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69.

AmpliPhi Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

