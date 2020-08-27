TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOZ) Shares Up 1.5%

TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOZ)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.52% of TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.