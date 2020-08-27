Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 321,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 368,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

