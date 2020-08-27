GreenVision Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GRNVU) Trading Up 0.6%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNVU)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 8,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenVision Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNVU) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in GreenVision Acquisition were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

