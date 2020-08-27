iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) Trading 1.3% Higher

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 23.65% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

