iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 23.65% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Inpex Shares Down 5.6%
Inpex Shares Down 5.6%
Intellinetics Shares Down 9.2%
Intellinetics Shares Down 9.2%
AmpliPhi Biosciences Trading 0.9% Higher
AmpliPhi Biosciences Trading 0.9% Higher
TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF Shares Up 1.5%
TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF Shares Up 1.5%
Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%
Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report