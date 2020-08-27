SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Trading Up 1.7%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 1,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

