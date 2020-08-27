Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Buy

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Analyst Recommendations for L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

