Orisun Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) Shares Up 1.4%

Orisun Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORSNU)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $11.00. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Get Orisun Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orisun Acquisition in the first quarter worth $816,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orisun Acquisition in the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orisun Acquisition in the first quarter worth $568,000.

Orisun Acquisition Corp. intends to focus on operating businesses in the technology industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Orisun Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orisun Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.