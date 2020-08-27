Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

