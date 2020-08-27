Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

MSEX stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.22. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $53,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $165,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $372,588. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

